Missing Surrey woman last seen May 9

Police are asking for help locating Gemina Mitchell

Surrey RCMP say Gemina Mitchell (inset) was last seen on May 9, 2021. (File photo/Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help locating a woman who was last seen May 9 at Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Rd.).

Gemina Mitchell, 24, is described as a Caucasian female, five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing 130 lbs. She has medium-length blonde hair, a slim build and blue eyes, as well as tattoos on her left arm (Celtic knot), right arm (dragon) and right hand (rose).

Mitchell also carries a Chihuahua mix-breed, according to a news release issued early Tuesday (June 22).

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being, the release adds.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 21-90807.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey