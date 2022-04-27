Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley

Police are asking for help locating Roanne Daniels

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen in the Langley area.

According to a news release, Roanne Daniels was reported missing on Tuesday (April 26) after last being seen at 2:17 a.m., in the 200-block of Fraser Highway.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she may be confused and unable to find her way home, the release notes.

Daniels is described as a five-foot tall, 56-year-old Indigenous female. She has a medium build and black hair, and was last seen wearing brown pants, blue runners and a white-and-black jacket. She is believed to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Daniels is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Missing womansurrey rcmp

Previous story
White Rock council delays discussion of affordable housing strategy

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley

Screenshots from a video posted on social media shows a man who has been charged with assaulting four passengers on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Sunday (April 24).
Surrey man charged after 4 passengers assaulted on transit bus in Abbotsford

A staff report on affordable housing turned into a hot potato at White Rock council’s meeting on Monday night. (File photo)
White Rock council delays discussion of affordable housing strategy

Winners of Surrey’s 2019 Sassy Awards for youth. (File photo)
SASSY Awards highlight Surrey’s Youth Week, with games, art, skateboarding and more May 1-7