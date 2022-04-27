Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley

Police are asking for help locating Roanne Daniels

Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen in the Langley area.

According to a news release, Roanne Daniels was reported missing on Tuesday (April 26) after last being seen at 2:17 a.m., in the 200-block of Fraser Highway.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she may be confused and unable to find her way home, the release notes.

Daniels is described as a five-foot tall, 56-year-old Indigenous female. She has a medium build and black hair, and was last seen wearing brown pants, blue runners and a white-and-black jacket. She is believed to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Daniels is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

