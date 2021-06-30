Missing Surrey woman found deceased in Delta

Wenyan Lan, 54, was reported missing when she didn’t return from a crabbing/clam digging trip June 14

Wenyan Lan, 54, was the subject of a search by Delta Police and search and rescue officials after she failed to return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area on Monday, June 14. Police say she was found deceased in the area of Boundary Bay on Tuesday, June 29. (Delta Police Departement/submitted photo)

Delta police have confirmed that a woman who went missing after setting out to go crabbing at Centennial Beach has been found deceased.

Wenyan Lan, 54, of Surrey was reported missing by her family on Monday, June 14 after she did not return from a planned solo excursion to go crabbing/clam digging in the Tsawwassen area.

Police say Lan was located on Tuesday, June 29 in the area of Boundary Bay and her family has since been notified. DPD Victim Services has been offered to the family.

Police do not suspect foul play.

“Our sympathies are with Ms. Lan’s family and loved ones, and we hope this news can help bring them some closure,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Delta police wish to thank all those who assisted in the search for Lan.


