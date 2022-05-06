Missing Surrey man last seen in Cloverdale

Police say family members haven’t seen Braiyden Sobolewski since January

Surrey RCMP are trying to located Braiyden Sobolewski. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP are trying to located Braiyden Sobolewski. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Cloverdale area in January.

Police say they received a missing-person’s report regarding Braiyden Sobolewski on April 29. Police and family are concerned for his well-being as they have not been able to make contact with him.

Sobolewski is described as a six-foot tall Caucasian male, with a medium build, green eyes and short brown hair. He has ties to both Surrey and Chilliwack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

missing personRCMPSurrey

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Canadians’ trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Next story
Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash

Just Posted

Joanna Tucker and her father Frank Mueggenburg were among South Surrey and Langley residents who had expressed concerns with emissions proposed to be discharged from Weir Canada’s Campbell Heights facility. (File photo)
South Surrey rubber plant operated by Weir Minerals asks to boost emissions limit

Surrey RCMP are advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley. (File photo)
Surrey RCMP encourage ‘extra vigilance’ following assault on sex-trade worker

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission is proposing a new electoral map for future elections. The black lines are the current electoral area boundaries, while the purple lines show the proposed areas. (Map: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Surrey’s proposed federal ridings are all over the map

Surrey RCMP are trying to located Braiyden Sobolewski. (Contributed photo)
Missing Surrey man last seen in Cloverdale