Missing Surrey man last seen in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Cloverdale area in January.
Police say they received a missing-person’s report regarding Braiyden Sobolewski on April 29. Police and family are concerned for his well-being as they have not been able to make contact with him.
Sobolewski is described as a six-foot tall Caucasian male, with a medium build, green eyes and short brown hair. He has ties to both Surrey and Chilliwack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
