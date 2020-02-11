Allan McCrea was reported missing on Sept. 26. His body has since been found. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Missing Surrey man found dead

Allan McCrea, 66, was reported missing on Sept. 26

A Surrey man who was reported missing last September 26 has been found dead but police say his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Still it’s not yet known how or why Allan McCrea, age 66, met his end.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said police are working with the coroner on that.

“Identity has been confirmed but cause of death has not,” he said.

McCrae had last been seen in the 16700-block of Fraser Highway. His body was found in the 17600-block of Fraser Highway on Feb. 1.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the “person that they located deceased has been identified as our missing person. And it’s not suspicous.”

