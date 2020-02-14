Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

After searching for a missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke since yesterday, he was found dead this morning by RCMP.

According to an RCMP news release at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12), Revelstoke RCMP were advised of a missing sledder on Mount MacPherson, which overlooks the City of Revelstoke. The Revelstoke Search and Rescue searched until midnight and resumed the following morning with assistance from each the Salmon Arm and Golden Search and Rescue.

At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the missing man in his 30s was located.

The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s sudden death, trying to determine the how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased under the Coroners Act, Revelstoke RCMP said his name will not be released.

READ MORE: Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight
Next story
Surrey Mounties bust counterfeit ring in Newton

Just Posted

Cloverdale heritage oak tree may be saved; Bulman’s Garage rebuild progressing

Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission looking at ways to save tree

White Rock councillor gets apology for past accusations of defamation, confidentiality breach

Retroactive pay, legal fees for David Chesney, for pair of reprimands during 2014-2018 council term

Cloverdale Chamber director chats about his recent sports mission to Uganda

Scott Wheatley talks umpiring, traffic, orphanages, and a baby

Cloverdale Rec. Centre evacuated

Patrons asked to wait outside

Surrey Mounties bust counterfeit ring in Newton

Four people were arrested and charged after police searched a Newton residence

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coquihalla closed after semi flips on long weekend Friday

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m.

PHOTOS: At least 17 trees found damaged at park in Harrison Hot Springs

The Fraser Valley Regional District is investigating the incident

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Abbotsford trustees to fight bid to legalize ‘toxic-smelling’ manure company next to school

Manure facility across from elementary school allegedly cause of sick kids for three years

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

West Coast Express to resume after pipeline protests block rail tracks overnight

The demonstration was in support of Wet’suwet’en members who oppose Coastal GasLink

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read