Sisters Nikita (13) and Shauntae Joseph (10). (Photo: Police handout)

Missing sisters found safe, police say

Shauntae Joseph, 10, was reported missing in Delta and her 13-year-old sister, Nikita Joseph was reported missing in Surrey

Police say two young sisters who were reported missing earlier this week have been located and are safe.

Delta Police were handling the case of Shauntae Joseph, 10, the younger of the two, as she was reported missing in that city Chris Leykauf, DPD’s public affairs manager, said both girls were located overnight.

“Thank you to everyone who shared social media and the earlier news release in an effort to help locate her,” Leykauf said. That was echoed by Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko, in the case of Shauntae’s 13-year-old sister, Nikita Joseph.

“Thank you to the public, media, and our policing and community partners for their assistance,” Sturko said.

