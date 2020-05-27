Missing since 2016, Marie Stuart’s remains found in Abbotsford

Abbotsford woman was last seen in December of 2016

Human remains found on a rural property earlier this year have been confirmed as those of an Abbotsford woman missing since 2016.

Remains found in the 32000 block of King Road on March 19, 2020, belong to Marie Stuart, who was declared missing in December of 2016.

Although the case is still under investigation, foul play is not suspected, Abbotsford Police said in a press release issued Wednesday, May 17.

Stuart was five months pregnant when she disappeared.

In a statement accompanying Wednesday’s press release, Stuart’s mother Janet said: “My family & I wish to express our sincere thanks to the Abbotsford Police Department, our friends, neighbours & community for their help, support, & prayers regarding Marie. Thank you.”

