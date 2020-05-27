Missing since 2016, Marie Stuart’s remains found in Abbotsford

Abbotsford woman was last seen in December of 2016

Human remains found on a rural property earlier this year have been confirmed as those of an Abbotsford woman missing since 2016.

Remains found in the 32000 block of King Road on March 19, 2020, belong to Marie Stuart, who was declared missing in December of 2016.

Although the case is still under investigation, foul play is not suspected, Abbotsford Police said in a press release issued Wednesday, May 17.

Stuart was five months pregnant when she disappeared.

In a statement accompanying Wednesday’s press release, Stuart’s mother Janet said: “My family & I wish to express our sincere thanks to the Abbotsford Police Department, our friends, neighbours & community for their help, support, & prayers regarding Marie. Thank you.”

FROM 2017: Marie Stuart still missing after four months

more to come

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits
Next story
Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Just Posted

Cloverdale food drive supports Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Event raises nearly $10,000 in cash and non-perishable goods for Surrey’s newest food bank

Surrey’s Alan Clegg sits down for a socially-distanced chat about his life in Cloverdale over the years

Clegg chats about his time as a volunteer firefighter, 1962’s Typhoon Freda, and how he’s been holding up during COVID-19

Missing since 2016, Marie Stuart’s remains found in Abbotsford

Abbotsford woman was last seen in December of 2016

OUR VIEW: Let’s hear why the Safe Surrey Coalition voted as they did

Perhaps they have sound arguments for voting to approve this expenditure right now. Too bad they didn’t bother to express them

Suspected cocaine seized at South Surrey border

20 bricks of alleged illicit drug sniffed out during search of commercial tractor-trailer

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Lower Mainland’s ‘kindness ninjas’ could be coming to a doorstep near you

Communities join in on growing trend of surprising people in self-isolation with anonymous gifts

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

Langley Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

Owner Steve Gallagher ‘holds out hope’ of a new future for the 35-year-old nightlife hotspot

Most Read