Missing senior man last seen in South Surrey

Police in Surrey are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing senior man, who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday (March 15) in South Surrey.

Inseok Suh has not been seen since just after midnight on Wednesday in the 15100 block of 34 Avenue, states a release from Surrey RCMP.

“He may appear disoriented,” said Sgt. Stephen Weber.

Suh is a 68-year-old Asian man, 5’5” tall with grey hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants and brown loafers.

The release further states that it is out of character for Suh to be out of touch for this long and his family is concerned for this well-being.

To report any information on Suh’s whereabouts, anyone can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-40158. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca

