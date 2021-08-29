Police say a senior reported missing in South Surrey this afternoon has been missing. (File photo)

UPDATE: ‘High-risk’ missing senior last seen in South Surrey has been located

Police say Rollin Theabeau, 87, is safe

UPDATE: Police issued a news release just before 5 p.m. indicating the senior has been located and is safe.

(Original story below)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man last seen this afternoon (Aug. 29) in the Grandview Corners neighbourhood of South Surrey.

Police said Rollin Theabeau, 87, has not been seen or heard from since 12:30 p.m., when he was on foot near the intersection of 160 Street and 24 Avenue.

Theabeau is described as a five-feet-seven-inches tall Caucasian male, with a slim build and grey/balding hair. He was wearing a navy blue V-neck cardigan with a fine white stripe, beige pants and blue runners. He may also be wearing glasses with yellow tint.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Theabeau requires essential medication, and may appear to be confused.

Anyone who locates Theabeau is asked to stay with him and contact police immediately at 604-599-0502, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-131334.


