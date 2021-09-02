Missing senior last seen in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating Yulan Wei, 64, who was last seen in South Surrey. (File photo/Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP are appealing for help locating a woman who was last seen at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning (Sept.2) in the 2400-block of 164 Street.

Yulan Wei, 64, is described as a five-feet-one-inch tall Chinese woman. She weighs 110 lbs, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Wei was last seen wearing a white hoodie and white jogging pants.

Family members and police are concerned for her well-being, a news release issued just after noon Sept. 2 states.

Anyone with information regarding Wei’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

