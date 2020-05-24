Missing North Delta senior found deceased

88-year-old Jarnial Sanghera had been missing since the morning of Friday, May 15

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police say missing senior Jarnail Sanghera has been found deceased.

According to a tweet Sunday night (May 24), Delta police were called to a wooded area off Swenson Way and Nordel Way, where officers found the body of the missing 88-year-old. Police say the family has been notified.

Officers will be at the location for some time. No further information will be available until Monday morning.

Sanghera, who suffered from dementia and diabetes and required medication, went missing the morning of Friday, May 15 after leaving his family residence near Nordel Way and 116th Avenue. Police, family and hundreds of volunteers had spent the last 10 days searching North Delta and nearby parts of Surrey for the missing man.

Missing North Delta senior found deceased

