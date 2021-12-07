The coroner has confirmed that remains found in North Delta on Monday, Dec. 1 are those of missing 21-year-old Anmol Jagat. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Missing North Delta man found dead

Anmol Jagat was last seen leaving his home at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24

Missing North Delta man Anmol Jagat has been found deceased.

In an update Tuesday morning, DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said the coroner had confirmed remains found in North Delta on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to be those of the missing 21-year-old.

Police have notified Jagat’s family, who an earlier press release noted had only moved to North Delta about four months ago from outside B.C.

His death is not considered to be suspicious.

Jagat was last seen leaving his North Delta residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue at in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 24. He was last captured on video at 12:42 a.m. walking northbound in the 8100-block of 112A Street.

Police at the time said they did not believe foul play was a factor in his disappearance.

Deltamissing personNorth DeltaPolice

