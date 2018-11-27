Missing man may be confused, lost: Langley RCMP

Police are looking for a man last seen near Langley Memorial.

A man with a medical condition is missing in Langley, and RCMP are asking for public help to locate him.

Sang Vo, 61, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26 near Langley Memorial Hospital, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Vo can easily become lost or confused due to his medical condition.

Vo is Vietnamese, 5’4”, weighs about 100 pounds, and has short salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He may be using a walker to get around.

Anyone who has seen Vo or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.