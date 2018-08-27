Missing man last seen at temples in Abbotsford and Surrey

Police ask for help to locate Miter Singh, 44, last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Police have learned that a missing man who was initially reported as having last been seen in Abbotsford was actually driven to Surrey before disappearing.

Abbotsford Police reported on Aug. 10 that Miter Singh, 44, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 11:30 a.m. as he left the Khalsa Diwan Society Temple at 33094 South Fraser Way.

Abbotsford Police spokesperson Const. Jody Thomas said investigators have since learned that Singh was then driven to Surrey.

Now, his last known appearance is the Guru Nanak Temple at 7050 120 St. in Surrey at around noon on Aug. 5. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Miter is South Asian, and was last seen wearing a white Indian suit, a blue turban and glasses. He stands 5’ 8” and has a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP say Singh speaks very limited English.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2018-125494.

