Hai Chu Pham (submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

UPDATE: Missing man found

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

•• UPDATE FROM SURREY RCMP at 10:50 a.m. Wed., Aug. 11:

This missing male has been located and is safe.

Original story posted earlier Wednesday:

Surrey RCMP are hoping to locate Hai Chu Pham, who was last seen near Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The 38-year-old was reported missing later that day after he didn’t return home.

“Hai Chu Pham may appear confused and not know where he is. Family and police are concerned for his wellbeing,” Surrey RCMP say in a news release.

He is described as a Vietnamese male, 5’9, 197 lbs., and balding black hair. He was last seen wearing a black nylon jacket and dark grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

