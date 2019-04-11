Missing Kamloops teen believed to be in Langley

Police are asking for help locating the 14-year-old boy

A missing 14-year-old boy from Kamloops may be in the Langley City area, police believe.

Nate Holly was last seen in Kamloops on April 6, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

He was believed to be making his way to the Lower Mainland, and on Thursday his cellphone appears to be located in the Langley City area.

Nate is Caucasian, 5’11” tall, 125 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red shoes, and carrying a blue backpack, but it is believed he has a change of clothing with him.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the missing teen is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.