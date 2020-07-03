The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack. (RCMP)

Missing Fraser Valley woman has not been in contact with family for several months

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Chantelle Chenier of Chilliwack

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Chilliwack woman.

Chantelle Chenier, 35, has been reported missing by her family who has not had any contact with her for several months.

She is described as an Indigenous female; height 172 centimetres (5’08”); weight 58-81 kilogram (130-180 lbs.), with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is missing several teeth and often wears a hat and baggy clothing.

It is out of character for Chenier not to be in contact with her family for such an extended period of time. She has ties to Chilliwack as well as Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chantelle Chenier is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

April Parisian has been missing since April 5, 2020

 

