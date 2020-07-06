Michael Denham of Maple Ridge, right, has been missing since June 27. Readers with any information are encouraged to contact the RCMP immediately. (Contributed Photo/Alex Denham) Michael Denham of Maple Ridge, right, has been missing since June 27. Readers with any information are encouraged to contact the RCMP immediately. (Contributed Photo/Alex Denham)

Missing Fraser Valley man’s car found in Harrison

Michael Denham has been missing since June 27

The vehicle of a man missing since June 27 was found just off East Forest Service Road in Harrison Hot Springs this weekend.

Michael Denham of Maple Ridge has not been seen for more than two weeks, even after search efforts from the Agassiz RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue team.

Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP confirmed the police dive team was in the area on Saturday, July 4 while Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue searched the area around the Cascade Bay Campground, where Denham’s vehicle was found apparently abandoned.

READ ALSO: Richmond rescue crews, coast guard search Fraser River overnight for missing person

“Currently, the Agassiz RCMP are assisting the Maple Ridge RCMP and the missing person’s family with trying to locate Michael Denham,” Sargent said in a recent statement.

“Finding [Michael’s] car was thanks to those of you who read and shared our original [Facebook] post and we very much appreciate it,” Michael’s brother, Alex, wrote on Monday, July 6. “Widespread and thorough searches have not brought us the result which we all wanted and it now seems unlikely that we will see Michael again or have any good news to report.”

READ ALSO: Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

The family asks for privacy at this time but Denham’s brother expressed his gratitude to those who have reached out to support the family during this difficult period.

Anyone with information concerning Denham or his whereabouts should immediately contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. The case number is 20-14054.

