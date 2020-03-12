Missing Delta senior may be en route to Alberta

Delta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 80-year-old William Geoffrey “Geoff” Lucas, who left his Tsawwassen home on foot on March 10 at 11:30 a.m. and may be on his way to Alberta. Police say Geoff may be experiencing confusion or early stages of dementia. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 80-year-old William Geoffrey Lucas, who left his Tsawwassen home on foot on March 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Lucas, who goes by “Geoff,” may be driving a navy 2004 BMW 325i with significant gray primer on the roof, licence plate number DH3 26E.

In the past, Lucas has driven to Alberta to visit family or friends with no notice, and it’s believed he may have chosen to do so again.

Police say he may be experiencing confusion or the early stages of dementia, so the public is asked to call 911 if he is spotted.

Lucas is Caucasian, six feet tall and approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and hazel coloured eyes. He’s believed to have been wearing a black jacket with white stripes on both arms, a black baseball cap and dark jeans when he went missing.

“It’s been a few days now since Geoff has gone missing and his family is getting more and more concerned for his well-being,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.



