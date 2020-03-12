Missing Delta senior may be en route to Alberta

Police say 80-year-old William Geoffrey “Geoff” Lucas left his Tsawwassen home on March 10

Delta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 80-year-old William Geoffrey “Geoff” Lucas, who left his Tsawwassen home on foot on March 10 at 11:30 a.m. and may be on his way to Alberta. Police say Geoff may be experiencing confusion or early stages of dementia. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 80-year-old William Geoffrey Lucas, who left his Tsawwassen home on foot on March 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Lucas, who goes by “Geoff,” may be driving a navy 2004 BMW 325i with significant gray primer on the roof, licence plate number DH3 26E.

In the past, Lucas has driven to Alberta to visit family or friends with no notice, and it’s believed he may have chosen to do so again.

Police say he may be experiencing confusion or the early stages of dementia, so the public is asked to call 911 if he is spotted.

Lucas is Caucasian, six feet tall and approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and hazel coloured eyes. He’s believed to have been wearing a black jacket with white stripes on both arms, a black baseball cap and dark jeans when he went missing.

“It’s been a few days now since Geoff has gone missing and his family is getting more and more concerned for his well-being,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Deltamissing personPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
Next story
Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Clayton Community Centre nears completion

Newest rec. centre in Surrey set to open this summer

Surrey Eagles, BCHL plan for second round of playoffs amid COVID-19 fears

‘We want to do what’s right not only for our (players), but for our fans and the general public’

Missing Delta senior may be en route to Alberta

Police say 80-year-old William Geoffrey “Geoff” Lucas left his Tsawwassen home on March 10

OUR VIEW: With response to COVID-19, better to be safe than sorry

If public events need to be cancelled, or schools need to be closed, to prevent further spread of this virus, then so be it

Farnworth says redacted Surrey police transition report is ‘very comprehensive’

But critics remain ‘distrustful’ and are left with ‘uncertainty’ about Surrey’s move to swap out the RCMP for a city force

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Soap and hot water in short supply for Lower Mainland homeless during coronavirus outbreak

Local non-profits are giving out hand wipes and sanitizer

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Most Read