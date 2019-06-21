Jennifer Lynn Aleck of Chilliwack was last seen on June 2, 2019 and may have been headed to Surrey. (RCMP)

Missing Chilliwack woman may be in Surrey area

Jennifer Lynn Aleck, 44, last in contact with a friend on June 2

  • Jun. 21, 2019 12:51 p.m.
  • News

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Jennifer Lynn Aleck, 44, of Chilliwack.

Aleck was last in contact with a friend on June 2.

Jennifer Lynn Aleck is described as: Caucasian female; height 165 centimetres (5’5”) weight 64 kilograms (140 lbs); with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a wrist bracelet tattoo and another of a cartoon truck that says “tomater” or possibly “Tow Mater,” in reference to the tow-truck character named Mater from the Disney Pixar “Cars” movies.

Chilliwack RCMP investigators believe Aleck may have travelled to the Surrey region and ask the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Aleck is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

• RELATED: RCMP believe Missing Hope teenager was headed to Chilliwack

• RELATED: Missing young Chilliwack woman located

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court allows Ontario township to keep road name of ‘Swastika Trail’
Next story
U.S. Justice Department alleges fraud, money laundering against 4 from Vancouver firm

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag on Monday

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

Surrey students create anti-vape posters for district-wide contest

Posters will be displayed in schools

City of Surrey looks to create ‘visionary’ long-term transportation plan

Staff seek council’s approval to update the 2008 Transportation Strategic Plan with long-term goals

Surrey looks to tweak its social policy committee ‘to be more inclusive’

City council will vote on the proposed changes Monday night

South Surrey amateur radio operators to take part in ‘Field Day’

24-hour demonstration event to include demo of ‘exciting new’ application

VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked

The two are on course to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Most Read