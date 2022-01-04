Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

25-year-old Ryan Price last seen Dec. 20

Ryan Price

A man who grew up in Vernon has been reported missing by Burnaby RCMP.

Ryan Price, 25, was last in contact with family Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj said.

Price is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has a short buzzed haircut.

The Somali man, who is from Vernon, is likely wearing the Adidas jacket seen in the photo provided and he almost always wears the Adidas hat in this same photo.

“Police and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who may have seen Ryan or have information on his whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” Kalanj said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

READ MORE: New grocery store, restaurants hatching along Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

 

Ryan Price

Previous story
29-home development eyed for four-hectare site in South Surrey
Next story
Charges laid after series of robberies in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Just Posted

A home at 2021 Indian Fort Dr. in South Surrey is ranked among the province’s 500 most expensive. (Google Streetview image)
South Surrey, White Rock homes among B.C.’s most expensive

Temporary supportive housing at 13425 107A Ave. in Whalley. (Google Maps image)
Surrey working to provide a ‘safe sleep’ for homeless people

84 Avenue-area resident Julie Cotton outside the Surrey townhouse complex where she’s lived for nine years. The city’s planned road extension will cut through the hydro corridor in the distance. “I’m very upset by it, and we’re putting up a good fight,” she said Tuesday, Jan. 4. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
On Surrey’s 84 Avenue, imminent road construction concerns those near Bear Creek Park

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains (Black Press Media)
Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains says he’ll ‘think’ about running for mayor