RCMP are looking for missing Nanaimo teen Mary Cyprich, shown in grey sweatpants at Skytrain station in Vancouver, travelling with Force Forsythe. (Photos submitted)

Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

The 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo who has been missing for more than a week was spotted this week in Vancouver and may be travelling to Alberta.

Nanaimo RCMP sent out a press release Friday advising that Mary Cyprich was seen with 36-year-old Force Forsythe in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 1.

“B.C. Transit investigators forwarded pictures of Cyprich and Forsythe taken at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Commercial-Broadway Skytrain station,” the release noted. “Investigators have also learned that the two were discussing travelling to Alberta.”

Cyprich was wearing grey sweatpants, black shoes, black shirt and grey/black fur hat with earflaps. Forsythe was wearing a black Canucks hat, black shirt, black winter jacket and carried a grey backpack.

Forsythe has served jail time for assault in the past.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cyprich or Forsythe is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, or any RCMP detachment, and quote file No. 2020-1557.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP now unsure what vehicle missing teen and man may be travelling in


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl, Mary Cyprich, thought to be in the company of 36-year-old Force Forsythe. (Photos submitted)

Previous story
Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Number of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. rise to 35, while hospitalizations fall

Just Posted

Surrey veteran feels pinch from COVID-19 after cancelled surgery

Caught between two countries, and low income, soldier feels he’s been forgotten

PHOTOS: The day 28,000 Lollapalooza-goers rocked Cloverdale in 1994

Fans share memories of drugs, bad Smashing Pumpkins, Nick Cave walk-off and ‘letdown’ of Surrey date

Peace Arch News ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Two people fined for trying to re-sell N95 and surgical masks in Delta

Police confiscated over 5,000 masks and are working with Fraser Health to see them put to good use

Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19

The Surrey school district teachers are slowly rolling out plans for new way of educating

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Most Read