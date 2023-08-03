Police say speed and alcohol are suspected to have contributed to a Ferrari that crashed into two parked vehicles in the 11700-block of 81A Avenue in North Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (CsCanada09/TikTok screen shot)

Minor injuries to driver after Ferrari crashes into parked cars in North Delta

Police say a criminal investigation is ongoing, suspect speed and alcohol a factor in the collision

Police say speed and alcohol may have played a part in a Ferrari that crashed into two parked vehicles in a residential North Delta neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Delta police were called to the 11700-block of 81A Avenue at about 5:51 p.m. on Aug. 1 for reports that a high-performance sports car had crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles.

A group of witnesses at the scene informed officers that a lone man running westbound on 81A was the driver of the crashed car.

Police caught up to the man, who had received minor injuries but refused help from Emergency Health Services.

Officers subsequently arrested the suspected driver, who was not the registered owner of the sports car, for failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

Footage of the collision posted to TikTok by user CsCanada09 shows a Ferrari that appears to have driven into the side of a Toyota pickup, pushing it into a nearby motorhome.

Despite the significant damage to all three vehicles, police say there were no injuries to other motorists or pedestrians.

In a press release issued Aug. 3, Acting Superintendent Heath Newton of the DPD’s Community Policing Bureau said that such incidents “remind us how crucial road safety is for all of us.”

“Property and vehicles can be repaired or replaced; serious injuries or fatalities have lifelong impacts on everyone. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” Newton said. “We appreciate the assistance of the witnesses in this incident to identify the suspect driver of the sports car, allowing our officers to take enforcement action.”

Noting that road safety remains a consistent top priority for the department as well as community members, police said it issued Thursday’s press release to keep the community informed.

“DPD is aware that videos of this incident are circulating on social media,” the department said in its press release.

“A criminal investigation is ongoing, and it is suspected that speed and alcohol contributed to the collision.”

