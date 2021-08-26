Surrey Fire Services responded to a minor boat fire at Crescent Beach Marina Wednesday (Aug. 25). (File photo)

Surrey Fire Services responded to a minor boat fire at Crescent Beach Marina Wednesday (Aug. 25). (File photo)

Minor fire brings crews to Crescent Beach Marina

Blaze within hull of boat in dry dock ‘promptly downgraded’

A minor fire in the hull of a boat in dry dock brought fire crews to Crescent Beach Marina Wednesday (Aug. 25) afternoon.

Acting assistant Chief Mark Seter said the owner was doing some work on the vessel when the blaze ignited.

While the fire was quickly extinguished following arrival on the scene, it “could’ve been worse,” Seter said. As well, due to the fire response necessitated by the boat being in dry dock, the incident may have looked more concerning than it actually was, he added.

“At one time, they had three trucks going, but that’s because the boat’s up on stilts, which makes it difficult to access,” Seter said.

“But it was promptly downgraded.”


