Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

Finance Minister Carole James shares a laugh with a colleague before delivering the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 20, 2018. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

British Columbia’s finance minister says poverty and climate change are major focus areas of the budget she will deliver today.

Carole James says the budget will include details of the government’s poverty reduction strategy and its Clean BC program to fight climate change.

The New Democrats passed legislation last year to cut the overall poverty rate by 25 per cent over five years and promised to legislate cuts to greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

James says her budget builds on the minority government’s goals of making life more affordable, improving services and ensuring a sustainable economy.

She says B.C.’s growing economy and low jobless rate allow the government to pursue social, environmental and economic initiatives.

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives in the coming months.

The Canadian Press

