Delta resident Koshik Chand won the $1 million guaranteed prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on July 10, 2021. (BCLC photo)

Million-dollar Delta lotto winner fancies family visit to Fiji

Koshik Chand won the $1 million guaranteed prize in the July 10 Lotto 6/49 draw

It’s been a while since Koshik Chand has gone back to Fiji, but after winning the $1 million guaranteed prize in the July 10 Lotto 6/49 draw, he’s planing to pack his bags soon.

“I came to British Columbia in 2009 to develop my career,” the Delta resident explained. “I never thought that I would win, but I’ve always wanted to go on vacation back to Fiji to see my family.”

Chand purchased his winning ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Nordel Crossing in Surrey and found out he had won when he scanned his ticket at a convenience store.

“I was going inside to buy my lottery tickets for the week and remembered I had a ticket, so I scanned it and it said $1,000,000,” Chand said. “I first thought it was an error, I couldn’t believe it.”

On top of taking a trip back to Fiji, Chand said he would like to buy a new home for his family and perhaps donate some of his winnings to charity.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $62 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.


