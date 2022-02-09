Mike Starchuk ‘flabbergasted’ at new B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon’s comments on proposed Cloverdale hospital

In radio interview, Falcon said current site ‘not a great location’

Map with the location for the new Cloverdale hospital. New B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon recently said the site across from KPU is ‘not a great location’ for a second Surrey hospital. (Handout)

Map with the location for the new Cloverdale hospital. New B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon recently said the site across from KPU is ‘not a great location’ for a second Surrey hospital. (Handout)

Mike Starchuk said he was “flabbergasted” when he heard new B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon wants to move the proposed Cloverdale hospital.

“Kevin was the MLA for Cloverdale for many years,” Starchuk told the Cloverdale Reporter, “And to take a look at a hospital project that’s in the works … I was shocked to say the least.”

Starchuk, the NDP MLA for the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale, said Falcon’s comments, in a radio interview, made “little sense” to him. “In his interview on Red FM, he said it needs to be near Skytrain.”

The NDP posted a snippet of the tape to their caucus soundcloud page where Falcon tells Red FM’s Harjinder Thind Feb. 8 that he stands behind bringing a second hospital to Surrey, but said the Cloverdale location (by KPU) is less than ideal.

“I think the challenge, even frankly with the NDP wanting to put one in Cloverdale, is it’s not a great location in terms of transportation access,” Falcon said on Red FM. “It should be up along the Skytrain line somewhere.”

In the Red FM interview, Falcon said the biggest problem in B.C. isn’t putting buildings up, it’s finding staff to work at them. He said if the locations are hard to get to, it increases the problems with filling staff positions.

“I don’t know why he wants to remove it,” added Starchuk. “I can tell you one hundred percent that, during the campaign and when I meet people in the constituency, the hospital coming to Cloverdale is what everybody wants.”

Starchuk said there are two reasons for that: 1.) people who live in Cloverdale need a medical centre and a cancer centre that is close by, and 2.) the precincts around the hospitals always improve with development.

“They’re alive. They’ve prospered. They become hubs,” said Starchuk. “When we take a look at where the hospital’s going to go here, across the street from KPU, it has that same ability to revive an older, stagnant part of Cloverdale into a new, more alive property.”

Starchuk added that he doesn’t know anyone in the riding who would agree with Falcon that the proposed spot is the wrong location. “I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with where it’s going. The wheels are set in motion and it’s time to start moving on with this.”

Later in the interview, Falcon also told Thind he thinks the NDP won’t get any shovels in the ground at all.

“I think they’re just talking about this,” said Falcon. “They’ll keep throwing it out there and people will keep believing their stuff. But, at the end of the day, at some point, I think the public’s going to look around say, wait a minute, we heard that promise first in 2017, then in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021. And here we are now in 2022 and they’re still talking about a second hospital. They don’t know what they’re doing.”

The Reporter reached out to Falcon, but he did not respond to an interview request by publication time.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleHospitals

Previous story
10-cent recycling deposit added for milk and plant-based beverage containers
Next story
Judge awards Surrey bus rider nearly $100K after driver braked to avoid hitting truck

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Judge awards Surrey bus rider nearly $100K after driver braked to avoid hitting truck

Map with the location for the new Cloverdale hospital. New B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon recently said the site across from KPU is ‘not a great location’ for a second Surrey hospital. (Handout)
Mike Starchuk ‘flabbergasted’ at new B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon’s comments on proposed Cloverdale hospital

Legislative buildings in Victoria. (File photo: Evert Lindquist)
Surrey Board of Trade hopes B.C. budget will address its 10-step wishlist on Feb. 22

A group of people against vaccine mandates met at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in South Surrey Tuesday to show support to truckers. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Protest rally at U.S. border truck crossing in South Surrey inspired by Ottawa convoy