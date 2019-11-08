Metro Vancouver transit strike ramps up as Horgan warns against lengthy disruption

The parties have not returned to the bargaining table since negotiations broke down on Oct. 31

A bus in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Bus service reductions or cancellations hit 25 of Metro Vancouver’s busiest bus routes Friday as job action by Unifor maintenance workers and drivers entered a second week.

Translink says a majority of the reductions affected “high-frequency routes,” including several servicing UBC.

“Coast Mountain Bus Company is making every effort to ensure reliable service, but the union’s job action will continue to have impacts on the system,” said Translink in a statement.

A ban on overtime was imposed Nov. 1, when 5,000 mechanics and transit operators launched limited job action against Coast Mountain, which handles bus services on behalf of TransLink. The ban has been blamed for dozens of SeaBus route cancellations between Vancouver and the North Shore, and prompted bus delays or cancellations on several dozen bus routes for the first time on Thursday.

Wages, benefits and working conditions are key issues in the dispute.

“The union has been asked to return to bargaining and take part in mediation, but they have repeatedly refused,” Coast Mountain said in a statement.

No talks have been held since Oct. 31, when negotiations collapsed, but Premier John Horgan warned both sides Thursday that a long dispute like the last strike in 2001 won’t be tolerated.

“I’ll remind you that the last time the Official Opposition was in government there was a four-month transit strike in Vancouver and I can assure you that won’t happen on my watch,” Horgan said while attending an event in Courtenay.

The comments came just a day after Horgan said collective bargaining should be allowed to run its course and his government had no immediate plans to intervene.

Unifor said bus disruptions Friday were linked to the overtime ban by maintenance staff and would affect 64 route segments.

If the overtime ban is extended to transit operators, Unifor lead negotiator Gavin McGarrigle has said it has the potential to immediately affect up to 15 per cent of bus service across the region.

The union did not anticipate any escalation of job action until at least after Remembrance Day, he said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back
Next story
Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Surrey food hub wants fewer scraps at landfill, more food on the table

Sources aims to educate people on food recovery, how to reduce waste at household level

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

Surrey Animal Resource Centre built ‘adoption room’ with grant funding

South Surrey teen’s artistic gifts earned her spot at UBC at age 14

Now 16, Maggie Lu is working on both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music composition

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Metro Vancouver transit strike ramps up as Horgan warns against lengthy disruption

The parties have not returned to the bargaining table since negotiations broke down on Oct. 31

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Most Read