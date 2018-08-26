J.J. and E.J. Heo ride back from Pitt Lake on Wednesday along a dike at the north end of 216th Street in Maple Ridge. Hikers may not be getting the best air quality Wednesday, but smoke is soon to disappear. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Metro Vancouver re-issues air quality advisory despite cool, damp weather

Wildfire smokes blew into the region Sunday morning

Despite the damn weather outside, Metro Vancouver has issued another air quality advisory for the region.

The air quality advisory was dropped for much of the region – excluding Hope and Agassiz – on Thursday, but was brought in Sunday morning due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.”

The fine particulate matter was brought in overnight by wildfires burning both in the region and around B.C.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

READ MORE: BC residents defy evacuation orders as wildfires burn

People with chronic health conditions should not engage in strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, lung or hearth diseases are particularly at risk.

Anyone experiencing symptoms including chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing should speak to a healthcare provider.

Although it is colder outside this week, it’s still important to stay cool and hydrated and seek out indoor spaces with air conditioning.

