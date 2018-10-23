Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Province tables bill that would generate an extra $10 million each year

Drivers may have to pay more to park off-street in Metro Vancouver to help fund transportation and transit projects.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation on Tuesday that would bump up the parking rights tax from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. That’s an additional 15 cents per $5 of parking.

The hike would bring in additional $10 million to help pay for the $7.3-billion second phase of the mayors’ council on regional transportation’s 10-year plan to improve public transportation.

“These amendments are part of the province’s support for regional funding efforts to improve transit and transportation services that people rely on,” Robinson said. The government has said it will help fund up to 40 per cent in capital costs.

TransLink plans to introduce the tax increase in July 2019.

