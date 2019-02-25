Metro Vancouver has launched a “Think Thrice About Your Clothes” campaign, aimed at cutting the amount of clothing going to the landfill. (Contributed photo)

Metro Vancouver officials want people to think before throwing out clothes

B.C. landfills reaching nearly 20 million kilograms of textiles a year.

Clothing is clogging up British Columbia landfills reaching nearly 20 million kilograms of textiles a year from Vancouver residents alone.

Metro Vancouver regional district is pushing people to think not just twice but three times before tossing out their clothing.

READ MORE: Waste management board considers Campbell River sites for organic composting

Jack Froese, the chairman of Metro Vancouver’s Zero Waste Committee, says people buy about three times as much clothing now as they did back in the 1980s.

He says much of the fast fashion, which is relatively cheap to buy, ends up in the trash.

To reduce the problem, Metro Vancouver has launched a “Think Thrice About Your Clothes” campaign, aimed at cutting the amount of clothing going to the landfill.

The campaign promotes greener options for reducing, repairing and reusing textiles, as well as tips on how to make smart choices when buying new clothes, or even purchasing second-hand or renting clothing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure
Next story
‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Just Posted

Wanted man has been arrested in connection to Surrey shooting last May

Allen Jesse Hiscock, 46, was located Sunday by Surrey RCMP’s High Risk Target Team

New supportive homes proposed for Surrey

Province submits rezoning application to city for 38 supportive homes

‘Underdog’ Holy Cross boys of Surrey win Fraser Valley basketball title for the first time

In 4A division final, Crusaders top Terry Fox Ravens in front of 1,900 spectators in Langley

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year breaks fundraising record

More than $90,000 raised for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Surrey Board of Trade announces Forbes Media chairman as keynote speaker at innovation awards

Annual awards at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in November

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Metro Vancouver officials want people to think before throwing out clothes

B.C. landfills reaching nearly 20 million kilograms of textiles a year.

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Most Read