Metro Vancouver hit with $637,000 WorkSafeBC fine for ‘high risk’ sewer work

Workers could have been exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas

Metro Vancouver has been hit with a $$637,415 penalty by WorkSafeBC for unsafe sewer work.

The penalty, issued in December, found the regional district had installed siphon gates inside a sewer line without without following procedures for confined space entry. Metro Vancouver also did not “adequately control” for hydrogen sulfide, a toxic and flammable gas, associated with the work.

WorkSafeBC found the regional district didn’t develop, review, and update a confined space entry permit and did not show records of any tests, nor have a trained supervisor watching over the confined space work.

“The employer failed overall to ensure the health and safety of its workers. These were all high-risk violations,” the penalty summary reads.

Metro Vancouver has not yet disclosed where the sewer work was being done.

