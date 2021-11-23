Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain on Nov. 24, according to the statement (NEWS file photo).

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain on Nov. 24, according to the statement (NEWS file photo).

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley to be hit by 40 to 80 mm of rain starting Wednesday night

Environment Canada cautions they are unsure of total rainfall expected

“Another round of heavy rain is on the way,” says a Nov. 23 special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain Wednesday night through Friday morning, according to the statement, but there is uncertainty in the total rainfall amounts.

They are also reporting strong southeast winds to start on Thursday.

“This storm will be shorter lived and less intense than the event over November 13-15, 2021. However, it will still bring moderate to heavy rain and strong winds,” Environment Canada says.

“Additionally, freezing levels will rise above mountain tops on Thursday. This may worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

The statement is in effect for Burnaby, New Westminster, the entire North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley, Richmond and Delta, Abbotsford, Hope and Chilliwack.

RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla between Hope, Merritt as crews try to repair damage

RELATED: ‘Atmospheric rivers’ are the new hurricanes, rating system coming

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodEnvironment Canada weather

Previous story
Some B.C. evacuees to be allowed to return home, key railway corridor to reopen
Next story
B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PCR test

Just Posted

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Surrey/White Rock residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA

Athletics at Salish Secondary School were temporarily suspended last week, but have now been reinstated. Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension and reinstatement of athletics was handled via the picture-message social-media platform. (Black Press Media file photo)
Basketball back on at Salish Secondary

Surrey RCMP released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle related to a shooting in South Surrey. (RCMP handout)
Police looking for witnesses of Nov. 11 shooting in South Surrey

Work to replace the Nicomekl River and Bailey bridges on King George Boulevard in South Surrey is expected to begin this year. (City of Surrey image)
Construction of new, four-lane crossing of Nicomekl River in South Surrey to begin soon