Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 cm of snow overnight Saturday

Drivers urged to prepare, stay off roads unless absolutely necessary

Crews are out prearing for the potential snowfall on Saturday night. (Photo: Mainroad Contracting)

A late-season snowfall is expected to hit the Lower Mainland Saturday night (Feb. 25) and taper off Sunday morning.

The winter weather is forecast to hit the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, according to a special weather statement issued on Feb 24.

Recent modelling indicates total snowfall of 10 to 20 cm, with higher terrain seeing closer to 30 cm.

“Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts,” stated Environment Canada.

Mainroad Contracting says it has sent crews out in Metro Vancouver to pre-treat the roads in preparation for the snow. Intermittent lane closures will also be in effect for the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges as the ice and snow program is deployed. Check DriveBC for updates on the lane closures.

Travel throughout the region on Saturday night and Sunday is expected to be challenging. Drivers are encouraged to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Surrey will update its snow plow tracker as the snow starts to fall.



