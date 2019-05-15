Metro Vancouver commuters willing to trade lower pay for a shorter commute: poll

Those surveyed said they are most frustrated by traffic, bad drivers and overcrowding on transit

Traffic heavily backed up on the Trans Canada Highway near Fuller Lake Road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A recent survey found time spent commuting is top of mind for people living in Metro Vancouver when it comes to considering a job.

A new poll released by Research Co. on Wednesday (May 15) found that majority (51 per cent) of commuters would be willing to make less money if they can get a job that is close to their home.

READ MORE: Province to study long-awaited rapid transit route between Vancouver, North Shore

Eighty-one per cent of commuters said living close to their workplace is important to them, and 78 per cent said they would work from home more often if it meant they can avoid commuting.

Sixty-eight per cent of commuters said their weekday commute is “pleasant,” while 29 per cent consider it “annoying.”

“The mode of transportation plays a role in defining the perceptions of Metro Vancouver’s commuters,” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co. “Those who drive to school or work are more likely to say that their commute is now worse than in 2014 (31 per cent) than those who take public transit (19 per cent),”

Those surveyed said they are most frustrated by traffic (28 per cent), bad drivers (20 per cent) and overcrowding on public transit (16 per cent).

The Vancouver-based company surveyed 700 adults in Metro Vancouver for this poll.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter