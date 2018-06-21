Around 75 people filled the gallery of the Metro Vancouver boardroom June 13 for a public hearing on a bylaw amendment proposed for the regional growth strategy. (File photo)

Metro expected to vote on Hazelmere tomorrow

Amendment to regional growth strategy considered

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors are expected to vote tomorrow (Friday) on an amendment bylaw that, if approved, would facilitate a 145-lot subdivision in the Hazelmere Valley.

The issue was the subject of a public hearing that brought dozens of people to the Burnaby boardroom on June 13, with 37 of those attendees voicing opinions.

If approved, the changes to Metro 2040, the regional growth strategy – requested by the City of Surrey – would redesignate a 23.7-hectare site on 0 Avenue, between 180 and 184 streets, to general urban from rural and extend the urban containment boundary to encompass the new general-urban area.

Supporters say it will create jobs, is vital to the continued viability of the Hazelmere Golf Course and is “unprecedented” with regard to efforts to involve the Semiahmoo First Nation in the process.

Opponents have cited the impact to wildlife and crop diversity, increased traffic and increased land speculation as among concerns with the proposed development.

If the bylaw amendment is rejected, the proposed subdivision could not proceed.

Friday’s meeting is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. The boardroom is located on the 28th floor, at 4730 Kingsway.

 

A plan for 145 single-family homes in the Hazelmere Valley needs a thumbs-up from Metro Vancouver. (Aplin Martin report graphic)

Previous story
Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study
Next story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

Just Posted

Eight arrested in Surrey following fraud investigation by RCMP

Police probe focused on residence in the 18900-block of 64th Avenue

Wake Up Surrey tackling gang violence with three summer programs

Group also plans unveil ‘one year action plan’ at City Hall today

Guildford Park teacher wins big on ‘Jeopardy!’ game show

Ali Hasan, a New Westminster resident, goes for more winnings tonight

Metro expected to vote on Hazelmere tomorrow

Amendment to regional growth strategy considered

Cloverdale’s outdoor movie series returns July 6

Lego Batman, Coco, Ferdinand and more

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

RCMP seek owner of pianos found in Richmond warehouse

The instruments range in size from small uprights to concert grands

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Cultus Lake Park Board nixes controversial off-leash dog swim area

Board responds to vocal opposition and petition against the unfenced area at Main Beach

Most Read