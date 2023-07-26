Merger in works for Brella, Crescent Housing societies in South Surrey

Brella Community Services Society and Crescent Housing Society will likely merge, after the board and membership of Crescent Housing voted in favour of a merger with Brella. (Eduardo Barrios photo/Unsplash)

A merger may be in the works for two South Surrey-based non-profit organizations.

The board and membership of Crescent Housing Society (Crescent Housing) have voted in favour of a merger with Brella Community Services Society (Brella), subject to conditions which include both parties agreeing upon a suitable legal structure, completion of a satisfactory due diligence, and final approval by the societies’ members, according to a release.

“This proposed merger aligns with Brella’s long-term strategy,” says Doug Hart, Brella’s board chair.

The partnership will support the residents of Crescent Housing by providing access to the wide range of services that Brella offers and ensure they can live independently in their homes for as long as possible, he noted.

“It represents our mission to expand and grow our services to older adults while finding solutions to the housing affordability, funding and safety issues for older adults in our community. Our partnership with Crescent Housing will strengthen our impact and support in assisting older adults to navigate the system to access funding and affordable housing.”

Crescent Housing Society chair Kay Pedersen is optimistic about the fresh changes the merger will bring.

“The CHS vision has always been to provide housing and services to seniors and people with disabilities in our community. This amalgamation with Brella provides our seniors with a much larger platform for so many more additional services,” she said.

Crescent Housing’s mandate is to provide affordable, safe, quality, independent housing for older adults and people with disabilities. Their housing complex, comprising of two buildings located in beautiful and natural settings near the intersection of 26 Avenue and 128 Street in Surrey, provides 256 affordable homes to adults aged 55-plus.

Brella offers community-based services to older adults, people living with dementia, and care partners enabling them to lead full, engaged and meaningful lives.

“This is good news for the South Surrey community as both societies join to create a new and vital organization better designed and equipped to build a better world for older adults,” the release states.

