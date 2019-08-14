Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Low-quality photos of Shakiel Singh Basra (left) and Amarpreet Singh Samra released by Surrey RCMP on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP are asking for help from the public to locate two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Both men, Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra, are 25 years of age.

They’re wanted on “multiple charges including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats,” according to a Surrey RCMP release Wednesday.

“The public is asked not to approach either of the suspects, but to call police if they know of their whereabouts. Both men are believed to be in the Surrey area and are associated to a black 2007 BMW X5 bearing BC license plate JL8 17D,” the release states.

“Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with the assistance of Surrey Gang Enforcement Team, are continuing to investigate the incidents involving the two suspects, which are believed to be isolated and targeted events.”

Basra is described as a South Asian male, 6 feet tall and 119 pounds, with a thin build and short black hair.

Samra is a South Asian male, six feet tall and 150 pounds, with medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go solvecrime.ca.

• RELATED STORY: Two men wanted on attempted murder charges, from 2015.

In September 2015, police charged Samra and Basra, then 21, in connection with a mid-day shooting that saw bullets hit a car, residences and building at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Surrey, in the 7600-block of 124th Street.

At the time, the men were each charged with attempt to commit murder and intentionally discharging a firearm. A 22-year-old man was injured during the incident.

At a police press conference, the charges were described as a significant development in the ongoing drug turf war between a group of Indo-Canadians and a group of Somalians.

Earlier in 2015, Basra was one of several men identified by Surrey RCMP as being either victims or intended victims of a string of shootings linked to a drug turf dispute in Surrey and Delta.