Men facing 48 charges after multiple thefts from liquor stores: Surrey RCMP

Police say investigation started in Surrey, but incidents allegedly happened throughout the Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP say two men are facing a combined 48 charges in connection with thefts from liquor stores.

In February, according to Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn, the community response team started an investigation into a “series of thefts” from liquor stores in Surrey. Through the investigation, she said, officers “determined that the thefts were being carried out by two individuals allegedly working together to steal alcohol from liquor stores across the Lower Mainland region.

“One of the men was allegedly stealing merchandise, and the other man was allegedly using his taxicab to facilitate their movement from store to store,” said Munn.

On March 9, Travis Emard West was arrested and remains in custody while Gurmukh Singh Thiara was arrested and later released on conditions.

West, 51, is facing 38 charges, including 26 counts of theft under $5,000 and 12 counts of “failing to comply with an undertaking.”

Thiara, 54, is facing 10 charges, including four counts of possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, four counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

