Men caught with illegal gun near Burnaby elementary school

They were sitting in a parked car near Cameron Elementary

Three men are in custody and a loaded handgun has been seized in Burnaby, but investigators are still trying to determine how the firearm was acquired.

Officers were called Tuesday evening about several men examining what appeared to be a gun as they sat in a parked vehicle outside Cameron Elementary School.

Police covertly cleared the school grounds and then took the three men into custody without incident.

Staff Sgt. Ken Moe says a loaded handgun “that appears to be illegal in Canada” was seized.

READ MORE: Man facing 7 charges after RCMP seize illegal mail-order gun

Investigators still have questions about the intentions of the trio and where the weapon came from.

None of the three is known to police.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter