Memories of ill-fated 1982 Marine Drive plan linger for longtime White Rock residents

White Rock’s Marine Drive will be turned into a one-way street on June 7. (Aaron Hinks photo)White Rock’s Marine Drive will be turned into a one-way street on June 7. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock’s Marine Drive in 1981. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)White Rock’s Marine Drive in 1981. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)
A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)
A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)
White Rock’s Marine Drive as it looked in the mid-1980s. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)White Rock’s Marine Drive as it looked in the mid-1980s. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)
A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)
A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)
White Rock’s Marine Drive as it looked in the mid-1980s. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)White Rock’s Marine Drive as it looked in the mid-1980s. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)
A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)
White Rock’s Marine Drive as it looked in the mid-1980s. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)White Rock’s Marine Drive as it looked in the mid-1980s. (Photo courtesy of the White Rock Museum & Archives)
A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)A series of newspaper stories from 1982 detail the City of White Rock’s plans to deal with rowdyism along White Rock’s Marine Drive. (Contributed images)

Longtime residents of White Rock can be forgiven if they’ve been feeling a sense of deja vu as the city moves to turn Marine Drive into a one-way street.

It has, in fact, happened before.

And though many of the details have been lost to time – the exact date, for starters – those who were involved in the decision back in 1982 do remember one thing clearly: it was an unmitigated disaster.

In fact, the project was so poorly received that it was scrapped after about 24 hours.

Though the idea was well-intended – “It was put in place primarily because there was a lot of rowdyism in those days that was happening along Marine Drive,” said Gordon Hogg, who was on city council at the time – it was a prime example of a good idea with unintended consequences, which included complaints from hillside residents who couldn’t get their vehicles out of their driveways because the normally sleepy residential streets had become so congested as a result of the re-routed traffic.

“The mayor, Tom Kirstein, was away – he was on his honeymoon at the time, I think – and I was acting mayor, and I do recall receiving a number of phone calls over a short period of time. Mostly from people on Victoria Avenue,” Hogg said, noting that the endeavour was driven by the Marine Drive Merchants Association.

Similar, but different

While there are some similarities between then and now – a push to help beachfront business, most notably – White Rock Coun. Scott Kristjanson, who put forward the current one-way motion for Marine, is confident that the plan will go much more smoothly this time.

“Definitely, if you don’t do it right, it’s going to be a problem. When I made this motion I said, ‘You know what? It’s a tricky situation and there are a lot of complexities to it, but we trust staff to work with the RCMP, the fire department, the BIA and residents to come up with a solution that works best for everybody,” he said.

• READ ALSO: Challenges stall one-way proposal for White Rock’s Marine Drive

• READ ALSO: Marine Drive one-way to take effect June 7

“I think it’s completely possible to do this. I’ve seen options that will work and that I hope (staff) will (implement) because if it’s not done well, it is going to be a one-day thing that’s disappointing.”

Kristjanson added that he was unaware of the 1982 initiative until told of it by a Peace Arch News reporter, and questioned why staff and council at the time would simply give up after a single day of complaints.

“I’d love to talk to them about why they gave up after one day. That’s not how I go. We’ve had a number of emails – people with concerns. And we want to embrace those concerns,” he said.

“The phone calls – even the angry ones – are gifts of information. When staff produced this plan, there were 20 issues they raised. Some people might think, ‘Oh, 20 issues, that means we can’t do it.’ But to me that’s not proper thinking.

“How you solve problems is you look at those 20 issues and you say, yes they’re issues, but they’re also just constraints on a solution. It just narrows down (possible) solutions, that’s all. You address each one individually… until you find your answer.”

Reigning-in the ‘rowdies’

Hogg, who took over the mayor’s chair in 1984, told PAN that during the spring of ’82 a number of possible solutions were, in fact, pitched, and some even briefly put into action – everything from a one-way experiment to closing Marine Drive to traffic entirely. He also recalled a few weekends during which traffic was temporarily diverted off Marine Drive near the Hump at East Beach.

He also noted that prior to the city building the promenade and eliminating parking on the north-side of the street in the mid-1980s, Marine Drive was not exactly the family-friendly place is it today.

“In talking with a planner, I asked him, ‘How do we manage this? How do we give more access to the restaurants and also give this (area) back to the community?”’ Hogg explained.

“The rowdies were not willing to be as rowdy when there were suddenly a whole bunch of people around holding them accountable. You wouldn’t be blasting your music or drinking in your car.”

Newspaper articles at the time – from both the Peace Arch News and the now-defunct The Columbian – detail the rowdy behaviour which Hogg mentioned, with headlines such as “88 booze seizures” (Peace Arch News, June 23, 1982), as well as the city’s attempts to fix the issue (“White Rock problems tackled” (The Columbian, May 15, 1982).

Neither Hogg nor longtime City of White Rock parks and recreation manager Doug Stone could remember if the infamous day involved a full closure of Marine, or involved making it a one-way; news stories of the day detail plans for both.

“I wish I could tell you, but I honestly can’t remember,” said Stone.

The date of that single day is also up for debate, with Stone remembering that it happened in July, with others suggesting it was a month or so earlier. A May 5 article in PAN – “City to try Marine Drive partial closure” – notes that the idea was put forth by the Marine Drive task force, of which Stone was chair and Hogg was council liaison.

‘Same issues, multiplied’

Regardless of the extent to which the road was closed in 1982, Stone predicted that the same issues will arise again – only multiplied – once the city’s one-way plan takes root.

“The volume of traffic on a busy weekend today is probably twice the amount it would have been back then,” he said.

Neither Hogg nor Stone could recall anyone – engineers, firefighters or police officers – who recommended that the one-way closure go forward back in 1982.

“The city engineers said, ‘Absolutely do not do this’ because of the effects it would have on the residential neighbourhoods,” Stone said. “The impact on Victoria (Avenue) was particularly chaotic – cars gridlocked from top to bottom.”

‘Persistence and problem solving’

Hogg said he relayed his memories of the ’82 closure to White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, while Stone said he’s passed on his thoughts to staff as well.

Kristjanson said he expects there will issues that arise, but “the trick is to just roll with it, and deal with it.” He also remained steadfast in his belief that the problems of 1982 do not automatically mean the current plan is destined to fail.

“There were a lot of people over the years who tried to make airplanes work – Leonardo da Vinci was a pretty smart guy and he failed at it, but then some guys called the Wright Brothers came along and figured it out eventually. It’s more about persistence and trying to solve problems.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historyTrafficWhite Rock

Previous story
White Rock grants in aid include Remembrance project

Just Posted

Image surrey.ca
Council approves another highrise for Surrey’s downtown

This one will be 36 storeys and located at 10342 136A St.

Hailey McClelland in a photo submitted by Surrey RCMP.
Missing teen girl last seen in Surrey’s Green Timbers area on May 11

Contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

White Rock’s Marine Drive will be turned into a one-way street on June 7. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Memories of ill-fated 1982 Marine Drive plan linger for longtime White Rock residents

Despite challenges, Coun. Scott Kristjanson confident one-way plan will be successful

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from May 23 to 29, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Active COVID-19 cases in Delta lowest since early February

71 cases May 23-29; overall number in Fraser Health down for the sixth week in a row

Police say a man barricaded himself overnight in a house in Cloverdale, in the 5800-block of 168th Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Man barricaded himself in Cloverdale house overnight, police say

‘He had multiple different weapons,’ Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Posters line the entrance to Central Community Park in Chilliwack on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Popham posters pop-up in Chilliwack, Langley calling on provincewide fur farm ban

Posters by Ban Fur Farms BC quote ag minister saying fur farms more important than public health

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

Indigenous campaign to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

BGC Williams Lake staff includes youth outreach worker Dylan McGuire (back from left), youth engagement worker with NOOPA Jo O’Connor, youth engagement worker Mycaela Ryckman, independent living co-ordinator Derek Godin (front from left), manager of club operations Krista Harvey and harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White. The group is welcoming the organization’s, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s, new name, BGC Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Club says it already opens its doors to all kids and teens and its name should reflect that

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Most Read