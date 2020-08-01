Viewing deck binoculars, removed during Memorial Park washroom reconstruction two years ago, will be replaced by the City of White Rock. (Lynne Sinclair file photo)

Memorial Park pay binoculars set to return to White Rock

Council approves replacement installation of beachfront viewfinders

A popular White Rock waterfront attraction, the metal pay-operated viewfinder installation at the Memorial Park viewing deck, is due to return.

At its July 27 meeting council approved the purchase of a replacement – a ‘Vistaviewer’ from Pinnacle Scopes Inc. (at a cost of $2,890) – for installation at the viewing deck, located on top of the pier washrooms.

A similar viewfinder was previously installed there, but was removed during the Memorial Park and pier washroom upgrade project two years ago.

City-funded interpretive signage on local birds and wildlife created by the Friends of the Semiahmoo Bay, also formerly a feature of the viewing deck, will now be installed on the pier, since – as engineering and municipal operations manager Jim Gordon explained – the new brushed stainless steel handrails on the deck will not support them and there were concerns they could obscure the view.

READ ALSO: White Rock’s Memorial Park re-opens to the public without fanfare

READ ALSO: White Rock nixes idea of liquor in Memorial Park

Total cost of purchasing and installing the new rustproof and waterproof binocular viewer – which council confirmed will be coin-operated – and moving the signage is estimated at $10,000, for which funds are available in the current city financial plan.

Coun. Anthony Manning, who made the motion, accepted an amendment from Coun. David Chesney that approval of the viewfinder was contingent on installation on the deck of a map highlighting local topographical features.

“The previous viewfinder allowed you to have a look at a map,” Chesney noted, expressing concern that the map was included in the interpretive signage to be moved. Such a map would not impede anyone’s view, he added.

“The purpose of the viewfinder, all those (previous) years in White Rock, was for you to have a look at the map and go, ‘Oh, that’s Turtle Island, oh wow, and there’s Mayne Island,” he explained.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Just Posted

Not enough science to back return-to-school plan, says White Rock dad

Bernard Trest and his son have launched a Facebook page to rally parents with similar concerns

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

Memorial Park pay binoculars set to return to White Rock

Council approves replacement installation of beachfront viewfinders

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society modifies annual golf tournament for COVID-19

Society first looked at hosting virtual event

Surrey teacher hopes Ministry of Education will change return-to-school plan

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Most Read