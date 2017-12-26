Construction fencing, which is to be reconfigured in January to close the parking lot on the east side of White Rock Museum and Archives, has been in place at White Rock’s Memorial Park since September. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Memorial Park assessment to start in new year

White Rock and Semiahmoo First Nation to consult on archeological issues

The City of White Rock is to move current fencing at Memorial Park to its original place on the waterfront – shutting off the parking lot on the east side of White Rock Museum and Archives – in the second week of January while an archeological-impact assessment process for the planned park upgrade takes place.

The process itself – to be conducted by the city in continuing consultation with Semiahmoo First Nation – will begin on Jan. 2, according to city communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi.

The fencing had been moved to accommodate residents and merchants during the holiday season, Farrokhi said.

In response to questions from Peace Arch News Dec. 14, Farrokhi confirmed last week that the city had applied for a provincial archeological permit for the project on Oct. 23 – more than a month after the project was shut down by a cease-and-desist order from Semiahmoo First Nations Chief Harley Chappell and councillors Joanne and Roxanne Charles at what was supposed to be an official ground-breaking ceremony for the $6-million project.

Dec. 13, the city received a provincial archeological permit for the project – which is to include reconfiguring the park property between the museum and the pier, and upgrading the washrooms – Farrokhi added.

SFN council members said at the time they presented the cease-and-desist order that the First Nation had not been consulted during the project-design process, and that archeological protection protocols had not been observed on land that is traditional SFN territory and which may contain artifacts and burial sites of historical importance.

Farrokhi said Dec. 19 that work that week would be on “site preparation.”

“Crews will be out doing non-demo work such as setting up utility locals and lights,” she said.

Previous story
Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found
Next story
CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Just Posted

Fire crews called out to Clayton Heights laundromat

Surrey Fire on scene at Clayton Heights strip mall on Tuesday evening

VIDEO: Cloverdale flocks to Winter Ice Palace for holiday fun

Cloverdale Arena’s 20th-annual Winter Ice Palace is as popular as ever

Langley child in ‘excruciating’ pain pleads for PharmaCare to cover drug

Aldergrove’s Charlene Prime spent the past year lobbying government to pay for arthritis drug.

PHOTOS: Langley curlers cinch third straight provincial junior title

One shot decided it all, said coach Paul Tardi of his team’s BC victory Saturday.

Possible overnight snow for Lower Mainland

Highway maintenance service says they are expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow in next 24 hours

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

CONFIRMED: Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Snow warning for Lower Mainland

Between five and 10 centimetres expected next 24 hours.

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Most Read