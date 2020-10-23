BC Liberal candidate for Delta North Jet Sunner. (Submitted photo)

BC Liberal candidate for Delta North Jet Sunner. (Submitted photo)

Meet Delta North BC Liberal candidate Jet Sunner

NDR sent candidates a questionnaire to help voters learn more about them. Here’s what Sunner had to say…

Current occupation?

I am a 28-year law enforcement veteran that current commands Senior Operations for the Richmond RCMP entailing oversight over four watches and three units.

Why are you running? Why would you make a good representative for your constituents in the legislature?

I have a long record of local community involvement and youth mentorship. I am a parent volunteer with the North Delta Minor Hockey Association, have organized 14 community youth basketball tournaments and currently provide ongoing mentorship to several local high students in Delta, Surrey and Richmond.

I have always believed in being a proactive force for positive change in the community where I am raising my children, and running for public office is the next step in that commitment to contribution. I see several local issues that are not being addressed and I want to serve as a stronger voice for local residents and their concerns.

I believe that to understand this community, you need roots that are firmly planted here. North Delta has been home to my family and I since 2005, and unlike the current representative, my decision to live here has nothing to do with political vacancies or backroom deals.

Simply put, I am running to fight for the interests of my neighbours, local businesses and my community as a whole.

What are the three most pressing issues facing North Delta residents and how will you address them?

1) There is an ongoing affordability challenge for North Delta residents that impacts every aspect of their daily lives. A BC Liberal government will drop the PST which will save families $1,700 on average in the first year after implementation.

We will end the ICBC monopoly to allow drivers savings through increased competition.

We will bring affordable housing to North Delta (which lost out on funding to South Delta under the NDP) through incentivized tax measures for housing development and funding provisions to the municipal government.

We will also create 10,000 new child care spaces across BC as well as a $10 a day child care option for low-income families.

For seniors, we will offer up to $7,000 a year in a new home care tax credit.

2) Secondly, traffic and congestion for local residents who must commute to north of the Fraser has become prohibitive, which is greatly impacting quality of life and time with family.

People that have to drive to work to earn a living should not be penalized by a government that opposes car-based infrastructure. A BC Liberal government will build a 10-lane Massey Bridge to alleviate the largest traffic bottleneck in the province.

3) Finally, we will improve public safety by adding 200 more police officers across the province, increasing the public safety budget by $58 million to target crime in impacted communities across the province, and establish more Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Teams to respond to mental-health related emergency calls.

What specific cause(s)/project(s) are you personally hoping to champion if elected?

I want to be a strong champion for the Massey Bridge. I am someone who commutes every day and am well aware of the impact that increased time on the road has on my family life. The NDP cancelled the funding that the BC Liberal government had put in place for the bridge and has now spent three and a half years commissioning studies and intentionally delaying a project they want to kill.

The time for action is now. The impact of increased accessibility and dramatically reduced traffic and congestion in North Delta will be immense, and I want to serve as the voice for local residents.

I will also fight for funding for affordable housing in North Delta, In 2018, when Delta was awarded $36 million for affordable housing, all 360 units that were built went into South Delta. This is unacceptable. I will be a loud advocate to correct that unexplainable shortfall.

Notable past achievements/titles/jobs?

In 2004, I founded Team Izzat, which is a group of police officers and university students who volunteer their time to connect with young people to ensure they stay on the right path. The program continues today in communities across Metro Vancouver.

Where were you born/raised? Where do you live now?

I was born in Punjab, India, but at the age of 5, my family and I moved to Victoria. I current live in North Delta, close to Sungod Recreation Centre.

Tell us a surprising or interesting fact or story about yourself.

I am a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Award for my work with youth. I also competed in the 3-on-3 basketball competition as part of the World Police Games.

See how the other candidates in Delta North answered these questions here.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020DeltaNorth Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Get to know the candidates for Delta North
Next story
Meet Delta North BC NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon

Just Posted

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Fraser South region has doubled in the last two weeks. The number of cases in the Fraser East region has tripled. Chart: Tyler Olsen
COVID-19 surge in B.C. fuelled by spikes in new cases in Fraser Valley & Surrey area

Number of newly confirmed cases has tripled in Fraser Valley and doubled in the Surrey/Langley area

Lotto winner Erwin Espiritu. (submitted photo: BCLC media relations)
$1M lotto surprise for Surrey dad buying takeout food for son’s birthday

‘When I went to show my son, he said that there was six zeros on the screen, not three’

A new 23-storey condo development – which might also house a new White Rock city hall space – is proposed for the current site of 3 Dogs Brewing on Johnston Road, and will be discussed by the Land Use and Planning committee on Oct. 26. (File photo)
Civic centre could be part of new 23-storey White Rock condo tower

Development proposal to be discussed Oct. 26 by council’s land use committee

Artist John McKinnon’s “In the Spirit” sculpture will stand on city-owned land near a development in Fleetwood. (Photo: Anthem Properties/Ballard Fine Art)
Marble bears to ‘dance’ on Surrey street in developer-funded $200K sculpture

‘In the Spirit’ sculpture will be installed near Eaglequest golf course

Pumpkins outside Malvinder Gill’s farm on 152nd Street in Surrey. (submitted photo: Sarah Wilson)
At Surrey farm, free pumpkins for donation to food bank

‘Amazing for the community, especially during the pandemic,’ says one local resident

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The family of Anika Janz, who died after collapsing at school, has launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral proceedings. (GoFundMe photo)
Family of student who died launches GoFundMe

Rick Hansen Secondary School student Anika Janz, 14, died after collapsing in PE class

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

Most Read