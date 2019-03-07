Medical records, SIN numbers exposed by White Rock shredding company: whistleblower

Documents allegedly stockpiled in truck parking lot

The National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) has opened an investigation after allegations of mishandling of information were raised against a White Rock shredding company.

NAID executive Robert Johnson confirmed to Peace Arch News that White Rock’s ShredWise Document Security Corp. (1281 Johnston Rd.) CEO Tino Fluckiger, who is also a board member of NAID, is on administrative leave from the board of directors while the allegations are investigated and a final determination can be made.

NEWS 1130, who was contacted by a “whistleblower,” reported that troves of sensitive documents ShredWise was supposed to destroy – including bank information, health records, blood tests, passports, and even someone’s HIV results – were left unshredded and unguarded in a truck parking lot in Surrey.

According to the NEWS 1130 report, the truck parking lot location – which contained 17 bins of unshredded documents – is easily accessible to the public, is not patrolled by security guards, and the parking lot gate is “frequently” left open.

After the allegations were made public, Fraser Health tweeted that they do not use ShredWise for their services.

ShredWise has not yet responded to Peace Arch News request for comment made Thursday afternoon.

Previous story
Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy
Next story
‘Incredible friend and supporter’ Cliff Annable remembered

Just Posted

Medical records, SIN numbers exposed by White Rock shredding company: whistleblower

Documents allegedly stockpiled in truck parking lot

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Former Surrey Eagle forward makes leap to pro ranks

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Michael Stenerson heads to ECHL after last game with UBC

VIDEO: Future of Langley’s Team Tardi champs in limbo

With more personnel changes facing the world junior championship team, skip questions what’s ahead

Cloverdale’s Jim Gallagher boxing tourney to feature Surrey, Langley talent

Event supports local amateur boxers

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

LISTEN: Khalid is coming to Surrey with new ‘Free Spirit’ songs

Album and movie launch in April, prior to his FVDED in the Park date at Holland Park

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

North Delta happening: week of March 7

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Most Read