Medical records, SIN numbers exposed by White Rock shredding company: whistleblower

The National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) has opened an investigation after allegations of mishandling of information were raised against a White Rock shredding company.

NAID executive Robert Johnson confirmed to Peace Arch News that White Rock’s ShredWise Document Security Corp. (1281 Johnston Rd.) CEO Tino Fluckiger, who is also a board member of NAID, is on administrative leave from the board of directors while the allegations are investigated and a final determination can be made.

NEWS 1130, who was contacted by a “whistleblower,” reported that troves of sensitive documents ShredWise was supposed to destroy – including bank information, health records, blood tests, passports, and even someone’s HIV results – were left unshredded and unguarded in a truck parking lot in Surrey.

According to the NEWS 1130 report, the truck parking lot location – which contained 17 bins of unshredded documents – is easily accessible to the public, is not patrolled by security guards, and the parking lot gate is “frequently” left open.

After the allegations were made public, Fraser Health tweeted that they do not use ShredWise for their services.

ShredWise has not yet responded to Peace Arch News request for comment made Thursday afternoon.