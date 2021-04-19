A new median has been built at the 40 Avenue and Highway 15 intersection. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A new median has been built at the 40 Avenue and Highway 15 intersection. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Median installed at South Surrey ‘death trap’ intersection

New infrastructure prevents motorists from crossing 176 Street at 40 Avenue

Calls for safety improvements to a busy South Surrey intersection have been answered, with installation of a median at 40 Avenue and 176 Street.

The new median prevents travellers on 40 Avenue from crossing the highway or making a left turn onto the busy road. The intersection still allows motorists travelling along Highway 15 (176 Street) to turn left onto 40 Avenue.

RELATED: Intersection safety in question after South Surrey crash

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux, who began advocating for safety improvements – both publicly and behind the scenes – following a fatal collision in September, 2019, described the process as “somewhat frustrating,” but indicated she was pleased with the result.

“The first thing I did was write to the minister and sort of highlight the challenges at that point, the tragedy that happened, and that accidents are happening there fairly frequently,” Cadieux said Monday (April 19).

“Traffic has gotten significantly heavier in this part of the world over the last number of years,” she noted.

According to statistics from ICBC, from 2013-2017, there were 63 crashes at 40 Avenue and Highway 15. Of those, 31 resulted in death or injury.

“I live near this intersection and have seen the aftermath of many accidents there, some of which have resulted in gruesome fatalities,“ Avtar Singh Longiye wrote on the PAN’s Facebook page shortly after the 2019 collision that killed a young male driver.

Another resident described trying to turn north onto 176 Street from 40 Avenue as “like a death trap.”

While South Surrey residents offered a number of recommendations on social media as to what the government should do to improve the intersection, such as installing a traffic light, Cadieux said the median “makes sense.”

“The median is in place and that’s the most important thing. Hopefully drivers are getting used to it and making changes to their routes if necessary.”

“The intersection is now safer and hopefully that’s going to save some lives,” she said.

Larry Pederson, who lives near the intersection, said he is happy that a median has been installed.

“They’ve done an excellent job,” he said.

However, Pederson said, he has observed a number of people turning left onto 176 Street – driving in the oncoming lanes on the left side of the road for a short distance – as a way to circumvent the new median.

“You wouldn’t believe it,” Pederson said from his porch on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the project was done in collaboration with the City of Surrey. The intersection also received new pavement markings, signage and the light poles were relocated.

The budget for the safety improvements was approximately $493,000.

– files from Tracy Holmes


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fatal collisionSurreyTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two arrested after man stabbed in North Delta parking lot
Next story
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals seek to win over low-wage workers and students

Just Posted

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Vehicles line up for the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on March 27. The touring event comes to Cloverdale this weekend, April 24-25 (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
Here are the food trucks coming to Cloverdale for a drive-thru festival this weekend

Nine trucks will be parked Saturday, nine Sunday during event at fairgrounds

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parts of Surrey, North Delta to get AstraZeneca vaccines for people ages 40+

A total of seven communities in Surrey and Delta will be targeted

Erin O’Toole. (Image via flickr)
O’Toole to chat with Cloverdale Chamber

Q&A is a ‘nooner’ and will run from 12 to 12:45 pm.

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. The federal government unveiled spending plans to manage the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course for a post-pandemic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals highlight plans for COVID supports, long-term care, child care

Job supports and vaccine manufacturing also on the list

The Abbotsford Centre has the ability to host AHL level games if the Vancouver Canucks or any other NHL team chose to move its affiliate to the arena. (File photo)
Abbotsford Centre ready for AHL if right opportunity presents itself

Building recently upgraded glass and boards, schedule would allow for AHL tenant

A defeat Sunday in Kamloops tied up the Giants and Blazers for the most wins this season. Each team has notched seven victories in the B.C. division play unfolding this season on ice in Kamloops and Kelowna. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Giants record fifth shutout of the season

Vancouver G-Men take down Kamloops Blazers on home ice Sunday, 4-0

Most Read