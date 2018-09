An air ambulance has landed in South Surrey’s Dufferin Park, following a report of a medical emergency at a home near 2 Avenue and 174 Street. (Aaron Hinks photo)

An air ambulance has landed in South Surrey’s Dufferin Park this morning, following an incident at a home near 2 Avenue and 174 Street.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig confirmed police are in the area to assist with traffic control and a landing site for the helicopter.

Citing privacy, Greig said only that the response was for a medical emergency at a residence.

A witness at the scene told Peace Arch News that police had said the response was due to an injury.

More to come…

