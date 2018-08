One woman has been airlifted to hospital following a workplace accident at a business in South Surrey Tuesday morning.

The accident is reported to have taken place at industrial premises in the Campbell Heights area shortly after 10 a.m. The medevac landed in an undeveloped lot in the 3600-block of 190 Street.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News officers were dispatched to assist Emergency Health Services.

More to come…