Facebook user Rainer Mans posted this photo of meat found on the lower trail in Watershed Park to the North Delta Community Corner group on July 29, 2019. The incident was the second of four reported to Delta police at about the same location in the park between July 17 and Aug. 7. (Rainer Mans/Facebook photo)

Meat dumped in North Delta park not poisoned

Police say tests on the meat came back negative for poisons, determine it was not left maliciously

Delta police say meat found left by a trail in Watershed Park has tested negative for poisons.

Four times this summer police were contacted regarding suspicious meat that had been left in the park near the trail entrance by 63rd Avenue. Typically the meat — about 7-10 pounds of it cut into large 2-3 inch chunks — has been left just off the trail. The incidents were reported on July 17, July 28, Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

Police sent samples of the meat to be tested as officers and DPD volunteers conducted proactive patrols of the park.

Around 2:05 p.m. on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 17, officers in the park identified a person of interest and seized meat including goat brain, liver, chicken, kidney and minced beef. A press release from the department noted that, contrary to some reports on social media, police had not arrested anyone in relation the investigation.

READ MORE: ‘Person of interest’ identified after suspicious meat left in North Delta park

“Our officers have also taken the step of inquiring within the veterinary community regarding if they have seen any spikes or trends in animal poisoning in the Metro Vancouver area. There does not appear to be any trend in this regard which should alarm animal owners,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

As of Aug. 16, no dogs had been reported as being poisoned in relation to the dumped meat.

On Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 11), the Delta Police Department provided an update via its Facebook page, saying the tests on the meat had come back as negative for poisons.

The post says police determined the meat had not been dumped with malicious intent, either towards animals or people, and the individual responsible has been warned by police against dumping meat and made aware of the concern it caused the community.


